Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez results – full fight card

Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez
Eimantas Stanionis and Janer Gonzalez at the weigh-in | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Welterweights Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KO) and Janer Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KO) square off in a ten-round matchup headlining PBC boxing card at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 16 (Thursday, December 17 in Australia).

The co-feature will see Eumir Marcial making his pro-boxing debut against Andrew Whitfield (3-1, 2 KO) in a four-rounder at super middleweight. The full card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

Boxing fans can watch Eimantas Stanionis vs Janer Gonzalez live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The start time is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Thursday, December 19 at 1 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Stanionis vs Gonzalez results below.

To refresh click here.

Stanionis vs Gonzalez card

Eimantas Stanionis def. Janer Gonzalez by TKO (referee stoppage, R9 at 0:45)

Eumir Marcial def. Andrew Whitfield by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Fernando Molina def. Teodoro Alonso by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)

Jose Perez def. Jose Edgardo Garcia by TKO (R4 at 0:39)

Michael Angeletti (debut) vs. Jerrell Barbour (1-0, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds (float bout)

