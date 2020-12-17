UFC Vegas 17 start time US, Australia – how to watch, Thompson vs Neal, main event, card

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The final card for 2020 features a total of fourteen bouts.
The main event is a welterweight battle between ranked No.5 welterweight contender Stephen Thompson up against the division’s ranked No.11 Geoff Neal. The co-main event features former featherweight champion, currently ranked No.7 bantamweight Jose Aldo facing off ranked No.15 contender Marlon Vera in a 135-pound matchup.
The feature bout on the top of preliminary card pits former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and welterweight Alex Morono in a 170-pound battle. The full card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal start time in the United States
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA actions begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
The pre-show is available on ESPN Plus on Friday, December 18 at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT, following UFC Live at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPN2. The post-show is set for Saturday, December 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN Plus.
UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 20 at 11 am AEDT, following the preliminary card starting at 8 am AEDT.
UFC Vegas 17 card
UFC Vegas 15 fight card comprises 14 bouts in total. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight preliminary card.
The complete lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
- Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
- Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
- Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
- Gillan Robertson vs. Taila Santos
- Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card
- Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
- Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus