UFC Vegas 17 start time US, Australia – how to watch, Thompson vs Neal, main event, card

Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The final card for 2020 features a total of fourteen bouts.

The main event is a welterweight battle between ranked No.5 welterweight contender Stephen Thompson up against the division’s ranked No.11 Geoff Neal. The co-main event features former featherweight champion, currently ranked No.7 bantamweight Jose Aldo facing off ranked No.15 contender Marlon Vera in a 135-pound matchup.

The feature bout on the top of preliminary card pits former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and welterweight Alex Morono in a 170-pound battle. The full card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA actions begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The pre-show is available on ESPN Plus on Friday, December 18 at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT, following UFC Live at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPN2. The post-show is set for Saturday, December 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN Plus.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 20 at 11 am AEDT, following the preliminary card starting at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 17 card

UFC Vegas 15 fight card comprises 14 bouts in total. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight preliminary card.

The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
  • Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
  • Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
  • Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
  • Gillan Robertson vs. Taila Santos
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

  • Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
  • Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus
