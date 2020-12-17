UFC Vegas 17 start time US, Australia – how to watch, Thompson vs Neal, main event, card

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The final card for 2020 features a total of fourteen bouts.

The main event is a welterweight battle between ranked No.5 welterweight contender Stephen Thompson up against the division’s ranked No.11 Geoff Neal. The co-main event features former featherweight champion, currently ranked No.7 bantamweight Jose Aldo facing off ranked No.15 contender Marlon Vera in a 135-pound matchup.

The feature bout on the top of preliminary card pits former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and welterweight Alex Morono in a 170-pound battle. The full card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA actions begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

The pre-show is available on ESPN Plus on Friday, December 18 at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT, following UFC Live at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on ESPN2. The post-show is set for Saturday, December 19 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN Plus.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal live on Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 20 at 11 am AEDT, following the preliminary card starting at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 17 card

UFC Vegas 15 fight card comprises 14 bouts in total. The six-fight main card follows the eight-fight preliminary card.

The complete lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Gillan Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus