Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi live stream, PPV cost, date and start time

Newswire
Badr Hari
Badr Hari walkout at Collision 2 | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, December 19. The contest features K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight champion up against two-time title challenger. The pair battles it out in the heavyweight title eliminator, headlining GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view.

K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari last fought a year ago, when he faced Rico Verhoeven for the second time. Although he knocked heavyweight champion down twice he suffered the defeat by TKO after sustaining leg injury in Round 3.

In March 2018 Hari defeated Hesdy Gerges in the rematch. The win was later overturned to No Contest as both athletes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

In December 2016 Hari lost to Verhoeven by TKO in the second round of their first fight due to arm injury, which also snapped his five-win streak. His most recent victory goes back to August 2015 when he stopped Ismael Londt in Round 3.

Over the course of his career overall, Badr Hari defeated the A-list competitors including Alistair Overeem, Gokhan Saki, Ernesto Hoost, Semmy Schilt, Peter Aers, and the list goes on.

Benjamin Adegbuyi was last seen in action in November 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall in the rematch. In December a year earlier he was knocked out by Jamal Ben Saddik in the first round of the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix final, which also snapped his five-fight win streak. On the way to the final he KO’d Jahfarr Wilnis in Round 3 and earned a unanimous decision against Arkadiusz Wrzosek.

The winner of Badr vs Benny matchup is expected to face either the current GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven or challenger Jamal Ben Saddik. The pair is set to headline the card on January 20.

How to watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live stream on PPV

The fans around the world can watch Badr vs Benny live stream on FITE. The date and local start time in Holland is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm CET, which is the same time in Germany and France, and the rest of Western Europe.

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live stream in the UK begins on Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm GMT, which is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States. In Australia the date and start time is converts to Sunday, December 20 at 7 am AEDT.

The pay-per-view cost is $14.99 USD or €12.99, which is approximately $20 AUD (order here).

In addition to live stream on FITE in English, GLORY Kickboxing announced several platforms streaming Badr vs Benny in Dutch, French and German. This includes Spike, La Sueur and RanFighting (respectively).

In the co-main event of GLORY 76 Cedric Doumbe defends his welterweight title against Karim Ghajji. The full fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

