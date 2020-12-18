Search
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta weigh-in results and video

Parviz Iskenderov
Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Champion Gennady Golovkin weighed-in at 159.2 lbs. Challenger Kamil Szeremeta showed 159 lbs.

Get Golovkin vs Szeremeta full fight card and weigh-in results below. The video is available up top.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta fight date and stream start time is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, December 19 at 9 am AEDT (sign up to DAZN here).

Golovkin vs Szeremeta card

Gennady Golovkin (159.2) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (159), 12 rounds, middleweight – for Golovkin’s unified IBF and IBO middleweight titles

Ali Akhmedov (167.4) vs. Carlos Gongora (167.2), 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant IBO super middleweight title

Hyun Mi Choi (130) vs. Calista Silgado (131.4), 10 rounds, super featherweight – Choi’s WBA super featherweight title

John Ryder (170.2) vs. Michael Guy (168.2), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Reshat Mati (146.6) vs. Dennis Okoth (147), 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalan Walker (125.2) vs. Diuhl Olguin (125.4), 6 rounds, featherweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

