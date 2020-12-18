Search
ONE Championship: Collision Course live stream video and results – Roman Kryklia vs Andrei Stoica

ONE Championship: Collision Course features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, December 18. The event airs live from Singapore.

In the main event Roman Kryklia makes the first defense of his ONE light heavyweight title against Andrei Stoica. In the co-main event Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

The rest of fight card features a series of MMA matchups.

The live stream is available up top, starting at 11:30 pm AEDT.

ONE: Collision Course fight card

Roman Kryklia vs. Andrei Stoica, light heavyweight, kickboxing

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym by KO (R3)

Marat Gafurov def. Lowen Tynanes by split decision

Yusup Saadulaev def. Troy Worthen by unanimous decision

Yodkaikaew Fairtex def. Tatsumitsu Wada by split decision

Xie Wei def. Chan Rothana by TKO (punches, R3)

