Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith time Australia, US and UK, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Newswire
Saul Canelo Alvarez goes up against Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout features multi-weight champion up against the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion, plus a vacant WBC super middleweight title is at stake.

The contest headlines boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez defends his WBO NABO heavyweight title in a ten-rounder against Julian Fernandez. The full Canelo vs Smith undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results and video here.

How to watch Canelo vs Smith live stream, date and start time

The fans around the world can watch Canelo vs Smith live stream on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, when the first bell rings kicking off the main card action.

Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith are expected to step inside the squared circle at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Canelo vs Smith UK time converts to Sunday, December 20 at 1 am GMT. The competitors are expected to make their walk at around 4 am GMT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Australia time

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith date and event start time in Australia is set for Sunday, December 20 at 12 pm AEDT. The main event fight time is expected at around 3 pm AEDT. The live stream is available on DAZN.

Get the full Canelo vs Smith fight card below.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, vacant WBC super middleweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez, 10 rounds heavyweight – Sanchez’s WBO NABO heavyweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes, 4 rounds, featherweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

