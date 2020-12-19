Search
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in live stream video – 12 pm ET

Newswire
Multi-weight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). In addition a vacant WBC super middleweight belt is up for grabs. Boxing fans can watch the bout live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The Canelo vs Smith official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 12 pm ET / 1 pm PT, which makes it 5 pm UK time. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, December 19 at 4 am AEDT. The live stream is available up top. (weigh-in results will be added).

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

