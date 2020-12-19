Search
DP Carr vs Dean Dodge and Sahir Iqbal vs Liam Wells added to Walsh vs Hyland Jnr undercard

Newswire
DP Carr vs Dean Dodge
DP Carr vs Dean Dodge

MTK Fight Night, February 19

DP Carr will defend his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Dean Dodge, and Sahir Iqbal will clash with Liam Wells in a welterweight showdown on the MTK Fight Night event on February 19.

Boxing fans in the US can watch the fight live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and on IFL TV in other countries.

Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) is back after winning the Southern Area title back in November 2019, and now turns his attention to fellow undefeated fighter Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), with the fight also serving as an eliminator for the English super-featherweight title.

Iqbal (8-0, 1 KO) returns fresh off of his WBC Youth title win over Maredudd Thomas last August, and now faces a tough test over eight rounds against Wells (7-1, 2 KOs), who is looking to build on his wins over the likes of Jumanne Camero and Scott James.

Carr said: “I’m very excited to be starting 2021 by defending my Southern Area title. It pushes me one step closer to winning the English title which is what I want.

“I believe that whatever it comes down to, whether he comes for a war and tries to push me back, or it comes to me having to use my boxing ability, that I will beat him no matter what, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Dodge said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, I’ve been in the gym waiting for this opportunity for a long time now, and to get it on a platform like an MTK Global show is amazing as people who don’t know me will finally get to see me fight live.

“We know enough about Danny Carr. I’ve seen plenty of tapes and I knew of him from the amateurs as he was the weight below me. This fight is going to be a barnstormer and definitely one the public will love.”

Iqbal said: “I’m glad to be out so soon in the New Year. I’m still young so I want to be fighting as much as possible without having too long a break.

“I was happy I got my first belt on a big MTK Global show on the last card. I thought I performed well but could’ve boxed a lot better. I still have a lot to show and will be showing more skills in this next fight against Liam Wells.”

Wells said: “I’m so happy and this is the type of fight I want to show the level I’m at. It was frustrating not getting to fight in 2020 but I didn’t waste time I was part of Josh Taylor’s camp for his last fight and learnt so much from it.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight with Sahir Iqbal. He is a great fighter and one that I’m excited to test myself against.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re delighted to add these two 50-50 fights to the massive MTK Fight Night event on February 19.

“It was already a stellar card that wasn’t to be missed and adding DP Carr vs. Dean Dodge and Sahir Iqbal vs. Liam Wells has just made it even better.”

Elsewhere on February 19’s huge card, Liam Walsh meets Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title, and Gary Cully clashes with Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Walsh vs Hyland Jnr card

  • Liam Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) vs. Paul Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs) – for British lightweight title
  • Gary Cully (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Viktor Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs) – for the vacant WBO European lightweight title
  • DP Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Dean Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs) – Carr’s Southern Area super featherweight title
  • Sahir Iqbal (8-0, 1 KO) vs. Liam Wells (7-1, 2 KOs), welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta full fight video highlights

Gennady Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results – Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and rest of card set

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in results and video

Multi-weight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more

