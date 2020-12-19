Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in results and video

Former bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodríguez faces unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo on Saturday, December 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The pair battles it out for a vacant interim WBC Bantamweight title, headlining PBC boxing card on Showtime.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Jaron Ennis weighed-in at 146.8. Chris van Heerden showed 146.8.

In the co-main event Jaron Ennis and Chris Van Heerden square off in the championship bout with a vacant IBO welterweight title on the line. The full Rodriguez vs Gaballo card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET 6 / pm PT.

Rodriguez vs Gaballo card

Emmanuel Rodriguez (117.6) vs. Reymart Gaballo (117.6)

Jaron Ennis (146.8) vs. Chris van Heerden (146.8)

Antonio Russell (119) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (119)

Dakota Linger (142.4) vs. Brandun Lee (143)

Benjamin Whitaker (150) vs. Zsolt Daranyi (150.2)