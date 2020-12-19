Search
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin stops Kamil Szeremeta to retain middleweight titles – full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Zeremeta
Gennady Golovkin dominates Kamil Zeremeta | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Gennady Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). “Triple G” faced challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup that didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

It was all over after the seventh round, following four knockdowns scored in Round 1, 2, 4 and 7. “The Big Drama Show” showed an absolute domination. Check out the highlights below.

At the end of the first round Golovkin secured the first knockdown, dropping Szeremeta with left hook. See below.

In the second round “Triple G” sent his opponent to the canvas with overhand right. See below.

In the fourth Szeremeta went down after “GGG” landed a couple of short left hooks from the clinch. See below.

In the seventh it was a repeated jab from Golovkin that dropped Szeremeta for the last time in the fight. See below.

Advertisements

Ultimately, referee Telis Assimenios waved the fight off after round seven.

With the win Golovkin updated his record to 41-1-1, 35 KOs. Previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta dropped to 21-1, 5 KOs.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta preceded a 12-round super middleweight title bout between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Callum Smith. The contest is scheduled for live stream on DAZN on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia) from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Canelo defeated Golovkin by majority decision in their rematch in September 2018. The latter is “open” to face his old foe in the trilogy fight.

“I am open for anybody,” Gennady Golovkin said post-win against Szeremeta. “[It must be] the best opponent for me, for business, for DAZN, for people, for fans, I am ready.”

‘We will wait for tomorrow [for Canelo vs Smith]. Whoever wins – I am open [to fight].”

When asked who he thinks would win in Canelo vs Smith matchup, GGG said “fans”.

The full results from Golovkin vs Szeremeta card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta results – full fight card

Boxing
Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in results and video

Boxing
Multi-weight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta weigh-in results and video

Boxing
Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin stops Kamil Szeremeta to retain middleweight titles – full fight video highlights

Gennady Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results – Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and rest of card set

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in results and video

Multi-weight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin stops Kamil Szeremeta to retain middleweight titles – full fight video highlights

Gennady Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results – Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and rest of card set

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Eimantas Stanionis stops Janer Gonzalez in Round 9 to remain undefeated

Undefeated rising welterweight Eimantas Stanionis continued his ascent up the 147-pound rankings Wednesday night with a ninth-round knockout of Colombia's Janer Gonzalez in the...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta results – full fight card

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi weigh-in results – almost 8 kg difference

K-1 vet Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The pair squares off in the heavyweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097