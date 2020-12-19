Gennady Golovkin stops Kamil Szeremeta to retain middleweight titles – full fight video highlights

Gennady Golovkin retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). “Triple G” faced challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup that didn’t go the distance.

It was all over after the seventh round, following four knockdowns scored in Round 1, 2, 4 and 7. “The Big Drama Show” showed an absolute domination. Check out the highlights below.

At the end of the first round Golovkin secured the first knockdown, dropping Szeremeta with left hook. See below.

In the second round “Triple G” sent his opponent to the canvas with overhand right. See below.

In the fourth Szeremeta went down after “GGG” landed a couple of short left hooks from the clinch. See below.

Ultimately, referee Telis Assimenios waved the fight off after round seven.

With the win Golovkin updated his record to 41-1-1, 35 KOs. Previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta dropped to 21-1, 5 KOs.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta preceded a 12-round super middleweight title bout between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Callum Smith. The contest is scheduled for live stream on DAZN on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia) from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Canelo defeated Golovkin by majority decision in their rematch in September 2018. The latter is “open” to face his old foe in the trilogy fight.

“I am open for anybody,” Gennady Golovkin said post-win against Szeremeta. “[It must be] the best opponent for me, for business, for DAZN, for people, for fans, I am ready.”

‘We will wait for tomorrow [for Canelo vs Smith]. Whoever wins – I am open [to fight].”

When asked who he thinks would win in Canelo vs Smith matchup, GGG said “fans”.

