Search
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta results – US, UK, Australia time, how to watch, full card

Newswire
Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta
Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta weigh-in faceoff | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). The contest features the defending IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against undefeated challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live and exclusive on DAZN.

Advertisements

Also on the main card Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KO) and Carlos Gongora (18-0, 13 KO) battle it out for a vacant IBO super middleweight title, and Hyun Mi Choi 17-0-1, 4 KO) defends her WBA super featherweight title against Calista Silgado (19-11-3, 14 KO). The full Golovkin vs Szeremeta undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results and video here.

How to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream

The fans fans can watch Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta live stream on DAZN. The date and start time in the United States (local time) is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In the UK Golovkin vs Szeremeta start time is set for Friday, December 18 at 10 pm GMT (London time). In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, December 19 at 9 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with Golovkin vs Szeremeta results below.

To refresh click here.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta card

Gennady Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta, 12 rounds, middleweight – for Golovkin’s unified IBF and IBO middleweight titles

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant IBO super middleweight title

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Choi’s WBA super featherweight title

John Ryder vs. Michael Guy, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalan Walker vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in live stream video – 12 pm ET

Boxing
Multi-weight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta weigh-in results and video

Boxing
Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith final pre-fight press conference video

Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez faces Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi weigh-in results – almost 8 kg difference

K-1 vet Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The pair squares off in the heavyweight...
Read more
Video

ONE Championship: Collision Course live stream video and results – Roman Kryklia vs Andrei Stoica

ONE Championship: Collision Course features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, December 18. The event airs live from Singapore. In...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta weigh-in results and video

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Best Shots: Eimantas Stanionis stops Janer Gonzalez in Round 9 to remain undefeated

Undefeated rising welterweight Eimantas Stanionis continued his ascent up the 147-pound rankings Wednesday night with a ninth-round knockout of Colombia's Janer Gonzalez in the...
Read more
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta results – US, UK, Australia time, how to watch, full card

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi weigh-in results – almost 8 kg difference

K-1 vet Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The pair squares off in the heavyweight...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in live stream video – 12 pm ET

Multi-weight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio,...
Read more
Video

ONE Championship: Collision Course live stream video and results – Roman Kryklia vs Andrei Stoica

ONE Championship: Collision Course features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts on Friday, December 18. The event airs live from Singapore. In...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

December 18, 2020

Boxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097