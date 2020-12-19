Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta results – US, UK, Australia time, how to watch, full card

Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) faces Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 in Australia). The contest features the defending IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against undefeated challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live and exclusive on DAZN.

Also on the main card Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KO) and Carlos Gongora (18-0, 13 KO) battle it out for a vacant IBO super middleweight title, and Hyun Mi Choi 17-0-1, 4 KO) defends her WBA super featherweight title against Calista Silgado (19-11-3, 14 KO). The full Golovkin vs Szeremeta undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results and video here.

How to watch Golovkin vs Szeremeta live stream

The fans fans can watch Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta live stream on DAZN. The date and start time in the United States (local time) is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In the UK Golovkin vs Szeremeta start time is set for Friday, December 18 at 10 pm GMT (London time). In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, December 19 at 9 am AEDT.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta results

Golovkin vs Szeremeta card

Gennady Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta, 12 rounds, middleweight – for Golovkin’s unified IBF and IBO middleweight titles

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant IBO super middleweight title

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Choi’s WBA super featherweight title

John Ryder vs. Michael Guy, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalan Walker vs. Diuhl Olguin, 6 rounds, featherweight