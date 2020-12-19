Search
Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi weigh-in results – almost 8 kg difference

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi
Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi at the weigh-in | GLORY

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

K-1 vet Badr Hari faces fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The pair squares off in the heavyweight title eliminator, battling it out in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76 taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland. The fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE PPV.

A day before the show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Benjamin Adegbuyi was first to weigh-in, showing 117.1 kg. Badr Hari weighed-in at 109.3 kg, which is 7.8 kg lighter than his opponent.

Welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe was 75.8 kg for his title defense, that co-headlines the event. Challenger Karim Ghajji came in at 76.8 kg.

The full card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Badr vs Benny start time and how to watch the fight live stream online can be found here.

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny card

Main Card

Badr Hari (109.3 kg) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (117.1 kg), 3 rounds, heavyweight – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Cedric Doumbe (75.8 kg) vs. Karim Ghajji (76.8 kg), 5 rounds, welterweight – Doumbe’s GLORY welterweight title

Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament final

Antonio Plazibat (110.2 kg) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (105.4 kg), 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final B

Marciano Bhagwandass (116.8 kg) vs. Levi Rigters (108.9 kg), 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen (70.2 kg) vs. Tony Jas (72.3 kg), 3 rounds, lightweight

Reserve Fighters

Heavyweight Nidal Bchiri (121.9 kg)

Welterweight Serginio Kanters (77.4 kg)

