GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny prelim show live stream – 8 pm CET

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday, December 19. The contest headlines GLORY 76 fight card live on pay-per-view from a studio location in Rotterdam, Holland. Kickboxing fans can watch the fight on FITE.

The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States, 8 pm GMT in the UK, 9 pm CET in Holland and the rest of Western Europe. In Australia Badr vs Benny date and time converts to Sunday, December 20 at 7 am AEDT.

GLORY 76 prelim show is held one hour prior to the action live on pay-per-view. The live stream is available up top.

The event is co-headlined by Cedric Doumbe in defense of his welterweight title against Karim Ghajji. The full GLORY 76 card can be found below.

GLORY 76 fight card

Main Card (live on PPV)

Badr Hari (MOR) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (ROM)
Heavyweight Title Eliminator

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament Final

Cedric Doumbe (FRA) (C) vs. Karim Ghajji (FRA)
Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout (170 lbs / 77 kg)

Antonio Plazibat (CRO) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (FRA)
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Marciano Bhagwandass (SUR) vs. Levi Rigters (NED)
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen (NED) vs. Tony Jas (NED)
Lightweight Bout (154 lbs / 70 kg)

