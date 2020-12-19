UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results – Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal and rest of card set

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The live stream is available on ESPN Plus.

Ranked No. 5 welterweight Stephen Thompson weighed-in at 170 for his main event bout against the division’s ranked No.11 Geoff Neal, who was 171. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and bantamweight Marlon Vera showed 136 and 135 respectively.

Former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Alex Morono weighed-in at 170 and 170.5 for their welterweight feature bout on the top of preliminary card. Get the full UFC Vegas 17 card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live and exclusive on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal is available on UFC Fight Pass. The main card time converts to Sunday, December 20 at at 11 am AEDT, following the undercard commencing at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal card

Main Card

Stephen Thompson (170) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5)

Rob Font (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Taila Santos (126)

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Marcin Tybura (255)

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (170)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Antonio Arroyo (194) vs. Deron Winn (194.5)

Tafon Nchukwi (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (184.5)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (125)

Christos Giagos (159.5) vs. Carlton Minus (159)