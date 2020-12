Stephen Thompson faces Geoff Neal in the headliner of UFC Vegas 17 marking the final card for 2020 on Saturday, December 19. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video going back to November 2019, when “Wonderboy” scored a unanimous decision against Vicente Luque at UFC 244, which earned him his second “Fight of the Night” award. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal live and exclusive on ESPN+.