Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest featured multi-weight champion up against the defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup. In addition a vacant WBC super middleweight title was on the line.

The pair went a full distance. In the end the judges decision unanimous went in favor of Canelo. Two judges scored the fight 119-109, while the third judge had it 117-111.

With the win Canelo Alvarez earns the belts and updates his record to 54-1-2, 36 KOs. Callum Smith suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career and drops to 27-1.

The full fight results from Canelo vs Smith card can be found here.