Boxing

Canelo vs Smith results, start time, how to watch, full card

Newswire
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith
Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith weigh-in faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Multi-weight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez takes on defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith in a twelve-round bout on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). In addition, a vacant WBC super middleweight title is on the line. The pair battles it out on the top of boxing fight card taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

The co-feature bout pits defending WBO NABO heavyweight champion Frank Sanchez and challenger Julian Fernandez in a ten-round matchup. The full card can be found below.

The Canelo vs Smith card is available on DAZN. The event start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which makes it 1 am GMT UK time. In Australia the date and time convert to Sunday, December 20 at 12 pm AEDT.

Canelo vs Smith fight time is expected at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEDT, depending on when the undercard culminates.

Stay tuned with Canelo vs Smith results below.

To refresh click here.

Canelo vs Smith fight card

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Smith’s WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, vacant WBC super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes, 4 rounds, featherweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez, 10 rounds heavyweight – Sanchez’s WBO NABO heavyweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood, 4 rounds, featherweight

Boxing

