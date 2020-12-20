Rodriguez vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest features former IBF bantamweight champion up against former interim WBA bantamweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with a vacant WBC interim bantamweight title on the line.
The co-feature is a twelve-rounds battle between Jaron Ennis and Chris Van Heerden contesting for a vacant IBO welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below.
The fans can watch Rodriguez vs Gaballo live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Sunday, December 20 at 1 pm AEDT.
Stay tuned with Rodriguez vs Gaballo results below.
Rodriguez vs Gaballo card
Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant interim WBC Bantamweight title
Jaron Ennis vs. Chris Van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – vacant IBO welterweight title
Antonio Russell vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 10 rounds bantamweight
Brandun Lee vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, lightweight
Benjamin Whitaker vs. Zsolt Darranyi, 8 rounds, super welterweight