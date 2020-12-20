Search
Boxing

Rodriguez vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest features former IBF bantamweight champion up against former interim WBA bantamweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with a vacant WBC interim bantamweight title on the line.

Advertisements

The co-feature is a twelve-rounds battle between Jaron Ennis and Chris Van Heerden contesting for a vacant IBO welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

The fans can watch Rodriguez vs Gaballo live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Sunday, December 20 at 1 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Rodriguez vs Gaballo results below.

To refresh click here.

Rodriguez vs Gaballo card

Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant interim WBC Bantamweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Chris Van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – vacant IBO welterweight title

Antonio Russell vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 10 rounds bantamweight

Brandun Lee vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, lightweight

Benjamin Whitaker vs. Zsolt Darranyi, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in results and video

Boxing
Former bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodríguez faces unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo on Saturday, December 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville,...
Read more

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo tops PBC boxing card on Dec 19 live on Showtime

Boxing
Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez takes on unbeaten former interim WBA bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo for the vacant interim WBC Bantamweight World Championship...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Canelo vs Smith results, start time, how to watch, full card

Multi-weight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez takes on defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith in a twelve-round bout on Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Gennady Golovkin dominates Kamil Szeremeta in seven rounds

Gennady Golovkin successfully retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles on Friday, December 18 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL....
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 results – Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator at studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, December 19. The pair...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Rodriguez vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The...
Read more
Boxing

Canelo vs Smith results, start time, how to watch, full card

Multi-weight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez takes on defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith in a twelve-round bout on Saturday, December...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Gennady Golovkin dominates Kamil Szeremeta in seven rounds

Gennady Golovkin successfully retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles on Friday, December 18 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL....
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 76 results – Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator at studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, December 19. The pair...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 17 results – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

December 19, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

December 19, 2020

MMA

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo

December 19, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Anthony Joshua KO’s Kubrat Pulev to retain heavyweight titles – fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua dominated and then floored mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a ninth-round knockout and retain his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097