Rodriguez vs Gaballo results, start time, how to watch, full fight card

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest features former IBF bantamweight champion up against former interim WBA bantamweight champion in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup with a vacant WBC interim bantamweight title on the line.

The co-feature is a twelve-rounds battle between Jaron Ennis and Chris Van Heerden contesting for a vacant IBO welterweight title. The full fight card can be found below.

The fans can watch Rodriguez vs Gaballo live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Sunday, December 20 at 1 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Rodriguez vs Gaballo results below.

Rodriguez vs Gaballo card

Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant interim WBC Bantamweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Chris Van Heerden, 12 rounds, welterweight – vacant IBO welterweight title

Antonio Russell vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 10 rounds bantamweight

Brandun Lee vs. Dakota Linger, 10 rounds, lightweight

Benjamin Whitaker vs. Zsolt Darranyi, 8 rounds, super welterweight