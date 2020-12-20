Search
Full Fight Video: Canelo Alvarez earns light heavyweight title via eleventh-round KO of Sergey Kovalev

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is back in the ring tonight (Saturday, December 19) when he faces defending WBA and The Ring super middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. In his previous outing last November Mexican boxing star moved up a weight class to challenge then WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev. The full fight video of that matchup has recently hit the stream, and you can watch it up top.

The fans can watch Canelo vs Smith live stream on DAZN. The start time in the US, UK and Australia can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

