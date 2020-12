Advertisements

Gennady Golovkin successfully retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles on Friday, December 18 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. GGG dominated previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta, dropping his in the first, second, fourth and seventh rounds to ultimately take the win after Round 7 (video highlights here). Check out some of the best fight action photos below.

The full results from Golovkin vs Szeremeta card can be found here.