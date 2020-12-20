Search
GLORY 76 results – Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

Glory 76 Badr vs Benny
Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi faceoff at the weigh-ins | GLORY

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny

Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator at studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, December 19. The pair battles it out in the main event of GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view.

The co-main event is a welterweight title bout between defending champion Cedric Doumbe and challenger Karim Gahjii. Also on the card a one-night four-man heavyweight tournament. The full card can be found below.

Fans can watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 9 pm CET in Holland, France, Germany and the rest of Western Europe, 8 pm GMT UK time and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States. In Australia the date and start time converts to Sunday, December 20 at 7 am AEDT.

The prelim show starts one before the PPV action, and is available here.

Stay tuned with GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny results below.

To refresh click here.

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny results

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi, 3 rounds, heavyweight – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Cedric Doumbe vs. Karim Ghajji, 5 rounds, welterweight – Doumbe’s GLORY welterweight title

Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament final

Antonio Plazibat vs. Nordine Mahieddine, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final B

Marciano Bhagwandass vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight – tournament semi-final A

Preliminary Card

Jos van Belzen vs. Tony Jas, 3 rounds, lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

