Badr Hari returns to action tonight (Sat, Dec 19) when he takes on Benjamin Adegbuyi in the heavyweight title eliminator headlining GLORY 76 (start time here). Ahead of the event check out the video up top, featuring K-1 vet in his previous bout a year ago, when he faced the current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch.

Fans can watch GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny live stream on FITE.