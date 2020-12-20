Search
Boxing

Reymart Gaballo defeats Emmanuel Rodriguez by split decision to take interim WBC bantamweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Reymart Gaballo
L-R: Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo in interim WBC bantamweight title bout | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Former WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo and former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez faced off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The pair battled it out for a vacant WBC interim bantamweight title headlining boxing card live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds contest went a full distance and end in a controversial split decision. Two judges scored the fight 116-112 and 115-113 for Gaballo. One judge gave it 118-110 to Rodriguez.

Ultimately, Gaballo takes the belt and remains undefeated updating his record to 24-0, 20 KOs. Rodriguez drops to 19-2, 12 KOs.

The full fight results from Rodriguez vs Gaballo fight card can be found here.

