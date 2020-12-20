Search
Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal full fight video highlights – Wonderboy on top at UFC Vegas 17

Newswire
UFC Vegas 17 Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal
Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event | Pic: Twitter/UFC

Thompson defeats Neal by unanimous decision in the final UFC Fight Night card main event for 2020

Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest headlining the final fight card for 2020 featured No.5 ranked welterweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.11 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The pair went a full distance. The bout saw an all-round striking performance with Thompson ultimately outlanding his opponent.

In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of “Wonderboy”. You can watch Thompson vs Neal full fight video highlights below.

With the win Stephen Thompson secures the second win in a row and updates his record to 16-1-1. In his previous outing in November 2019 he defeated Vicente Luque also by unanimous decision.

Geoff Neal drops to 13-3. The defeat snaps his seven-win streak and records the first loss in his resume during his UFC run.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal can be found here.

