Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal full fight video highlights – Wonderboy on top at UFC Vegas 17

Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The contest headlining the final fight card for 2020 featured No.5 ranked welterweight contender up against the division’s ranked No.11 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Advertisements

The pair went a full distance. The bout saw an all-round striking performance with Thompson ultimately outlanding his opponent.

In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of “Wonderboy”. You can watch Thompson vs Neal full fight video highlights below.

? YOU GOT TO LOVE IT. Wonderboy and Neal slinging heat to the very end! #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/1k5pI7dJjN — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Drama in the Wonderboy corner as we hit the fifth. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/R8yYE9BUZV — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

At #UFCVegas17, @WonderboyMMA defended his NMF title by stopping to ask Geoff Neal if he was good mid-fight ? pic.twitter.com/R2UTcdhEz0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

Advertisements

Never doubt the lengths @WonderboyMMA will go in order to do the right thing. ? #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/rpxReZB7m4 — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

With the win Stephen Thompson secures the second win in a row and updates his record to 16-1-1. In his previous outing in November 2019 he defeated Vicente Luque also by unanimous decision.

Geoff Neal drops to 13-3. The defeat snaps his seven-win streak and records the first loss in his resume during his UFC run.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal can be found here.