UFC Vegas 17 results – Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

The final UFC Fight Night card for 2020 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia. In the main event Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal do battle at welterweight.

In the co-main event former featherweight champion Jose Aldo takes on Marlon Vera at bantamweight. The top of preliminary card features former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis up against Alex Morono at 170-pound matchup.

MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal live and exclusive on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 17 start time is set for Sunday, December 20 at 11 am AEDT for the main card, following the prelims at 8 am AEDT. The event is available on ESPN and Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 17 results below.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal card

Main Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Gillan Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

Christos Giagos vs. Carlton Minus