Riding the seven-win streak Geoff Neal is back in action on Saturday, December 19 when he faces Stephen Thompson on the top of UFC Vegas 17 fight card. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring ‘Handz of Steel’ in his most recent bout last December when he stopped Mike Perry in the first round of their matchup at UFC 245. You can watch it up top.

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal airs live and exclusive on ESPN Plus.