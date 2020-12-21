Search
Boxing

Hey, who is next – Canelo looks for next fight, is GGG trilogy possible (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Multi-weight champion Saul Alvarez was back in the ring this past weekend (Dec. 19) when he scored a unanimous decision against previously unbeaten champion Callum Smith and earned WBC, WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles (look photos). The outing was Canelo’s first appearance inside the squared circle in over year.

“Hey, who is next?” Canelo hilariously asked Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, while walking to the change room from the ring post-victory. Watch it up top.

One can assume, Canelo could face his old foe Gennady Govlokin in the trilogy fight. The latter was in action a day earlier, when he secured the win against Kamil Szeremeta via stoppage after the seventh round and retained his IBO and IBF belts (watch video highlights).

Post-fight GGG said he was ready to face “the best” possible opponent, which, as understood, potentially included the winner of Canelo vs Smith bout.

“I am open for anybody,” Gennady Golovkin said post-win against Szeremeta. “[It must be] the best opponent for me, for business, for DAZN, for people, for fans, I am ready.”

Canelo and Golovkin previously fought twice. Their fight fight in September 2017 ended in controversial split draw. A year later Canelo took the win by majority decision.

Boxing

