Benjamin Adegbuyi to face Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 winner

Benjamin Adegbuyi is fresh off the win against K-1 legend Badr Hari. Romanian heavyweight stopped his opponent in the third round this past Saturday, December 19 in Rotterdam, Holland.

Advertisements

Coming out victorious, Adegbuyi earned a shot at GLORY Heavyweight title. At the future event he is expected to face either Rico Verhoeven or Jamal Ben Saddik, subject to their fight result on January 30.

Adegbuyi has previously challenged for the belt twice. Both times he went up against the current titleholder – Verhoeven. Both times the latter was on top, taking a unanimous decision in their first fight in June 2015 in Lille and scoring the first-round KO with right hook in December the same year in Amsterdam.

Ben Saddik is also a common opponent for Adegbuyi. The pair met in the final of heavyweight Grand Prix late 2018 in Rotterdam. “Goliath” knocked his opponent out in 50 seconds with left hook.

Verhoeven and Ben Saddik are scheduled to faceoff in the trilogy fight. The contest headlines GLORY 77 featuring the defending champion up against No.1-ranked contender in a five-round championship matchup.

Ben Saddik defeated Verhoeven via stoppage in the second round of their first fight in March 2011 in Amsterdam. In December 2012 the latter paid back with the fifth-round TKO in Rotterdam.

While the idea is still and always remains the same – “let the best man win”, for Benjamin Adegbuyi either of the two is a chance to take the revenge as well as become a new champion.