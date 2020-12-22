Search
Boxing

Paddy Donovan returns on Jan 22, joins Guerfi vs McGregor undercard

Paddy Donovan added to MTK Fight Night: Guerfi vs McGregor
Paddy Donovan added to MTK Fight Night: Guerfi vs McGregor

Highly-rated Irish sensation Paddy Donovan will return to the ring when he competes on the action-packed MTK Fight Night event next month.

The card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Friday 22 January. Boxing fans in the US can watch the event live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs) was last in action in November when he stepped up in competition to earn a superb win over Jumanne Camero, and the Limerick star is excited to be back.

He said: “This is a great way for me to start 2021. I want to thank my team for giving me this new opportunity to continue my journey to the top of the boxing game. It’s my time to put on a show and I just can’t wait.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “It’s great to be working with Top Rank to have Paddy Donovan back next month. He had a fantastic performance during our MTK Fight Night event in November, and it’s guaranteed that he’ll bring must-see action again in January.”

Donovan joins a massive fight card on January 22, which includes Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for his EBU bantamweight title, and Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meeting for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

Elsewhere, undefeated duo Pierce O’Leary and Mark McKeown both return, while Hassan Azim is set for his long-awaited professional debut. The planned fight between Craig MacIntyre and Mikey Sakyi is off after Sakyi unfortunately had to withdraw.

With the addition the lineup looks as the following:

  • Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor – EBU European bantamweight title fight
  • Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne – Commonwealth lightweight title
  • Paddy Donovan vs. TBD
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. TBD
  • Mark McKeown vs. TBD
  • Hassan Azim vs. TBD
