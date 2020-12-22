Search
Muay Thai

Saenchai last fight for 2020 canceled – Thai Fight Nan off due to COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai
Saenchai wearing mask | Thai Fight

The scheduled for December 26 Thai Fight Nan has been cancelled due to the new restrictions imposed by the government of Thailand following a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to seafood industry. This means the fan-favorite Saenchai, as well as the rest of competitors won’t be fighting this coming Saturday.

The promotion made the announcement via social media on Monday.

The outbreak has started at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, which is one of the central provinces of Thailand, southwest of Bangkok. Tens of thousands of people are being tested as of Sunday, CNN reported.

The cancelation of Thai Fight Nan scrapped the plans of Muay Thai star Saenchai to make his sixth appearance inside the squared circle for 2020. In November the 40-year-old legend fought twice – most recently securing his 58th win in a row (watch highlights below).

In March it was reported that Muay Thai event held in Bangkok led to over 100 coronavirus cases.

Muay Thai

