UFC 2020 KO the Year – make your vote count

As the year concludes UFC dots the i’s and crosses the t’s. On Tuesday (AEDT) the promotion released a compilation video featuring the 2020 KO of the Year Nominees, which includes four spectacular knockouts.

Among the nominees, Cody Garbrandt floors Raphael Assuncao with a massive right hand in the co-headliner of UFC 250 in June. Joaquin Buckley knocks Impa Kasanganay out cold with a spectacular spinning back kick at UFC Fight Island 5 in October. Khaos Williams drops Abdul Razak Alhassan with straight right in 30 seconds of their UFC Vegas 14 co-main event in November. Kevin Holland dominates Jacare Souza with punches at 1:45 at the recent UFC 256 in December.

MMA fans are welcome to make their pick on the promotion’s Twitter account or page on Facebook. The list of nominees can be found below, while the video is available up top.

UFC 2020 Knockout the Year Nominees

Cody Garbrandt KO’s Raphael Assuncao (punch, R2 at 4:59) – UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer – June 6, 2020

Joaquin Buckley KO’s Impa Kasanganay (spinning back kick, R2 at 2:03) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen – October 11, 2020

Khaos Williams KO’s Abdul Razak Alhassan (punch, R1 at :30) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos – November 14, 2020

Kevin Holland KO’s Ronaldo Souza (punches, R1 at 1:45) – UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno – December 12, 2020

