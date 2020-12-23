Florian Marku vs Rylan Charlton joins Avanesyan vs Kelly card on Jan 30

Florian Marku and Rylan Charlton will meet in an explosive Welterweight battle on the undercard of David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly on Saturday January 30 at a venue to be confirmed. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN worldwide and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Marku (7-0-1, 5 KOs) vented his frustration after he was forced to settle for a controversial draw on his Matchroom debut earlier this month, despite flooring Jamie Stewart in the second round and forcing the pace throughout their eight-round contest.

The London-based Albanian southpaw hasn’t been shy in calling out the top names in the 147lbs domestic scene and plans to get his explosive rise back on track by taking out Matchroom’s most recent signing in style next month.

Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) inked promotional terms with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom last week on the back of his hugely impressive stoppage win over Joe Laws on the Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez card at the East of England Arena in Peterborough in October.

‘Pint Size Powerhouse’ made easy work of the previously undefeated Benwell prospect as he sent him crashing to the canvas three times on route to a brutal third round KO win, and the Norwich native says fans can expect more of the same when he takes on the ‘Albanian King’.

“I can’t wait to show who I am and I promise to give the fans an exciting fight,” said Marku. “Rylan Charlton is a small body builder. I will break his head. I don’t like to talk bad about people, but Rylan Charlton has said many bad things about me. I want to see what he will say face to face with me. I will not leave the decision to the judges!”

“Florian Marku is just another stepping stone for me,” said Charlton. “He’s in my game now and I don’t rate him as a boxer. I’ll wipe the floor with him when we meet on January 30. Look what I did to Laws on 13 days’ notice, this time I have a full camp. I won’t be letting this go to the judges. These are the fights that I need to show everyone the level that I’m at. 2021 is going to be a huge year for me.”

The current Avanesyan vs Kelly card looks as the following:

David Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) vs. Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs), 12 rounds, welterweight – Avanesyan’s EBU European welterweight title

Florian Marku (7-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs), 10 rounds, welterweight