GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3 on Saturday, January 30 in Rotterdam, Holland. Kickboxing fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Artem Vakhitov is a reigning GLORY heavyweight champion. He was last in action back in June 2019, when he defeated Donegi Abena by split decision and retained his belt for the fifth time.

After that Vakhitov was sidelined due to hand injury. While he was unable to compete and defend his title, Alex Pereira fought for and won the division’s interim belt by knockout in the third round against Abena in September the same year.

With the win, Pereira, who is also a current middleweight titleholder, became the first champion in GLORY Kickboxing to hold two belts simultaneously. In his most recent insice the squared circle he KO’d Ertugrul Bayrak in the first round and made the fifth successful defense of his 85 kg (187 lbs) title.

This past November Pereira returned to MMA cage for the first time in over four years. He secured a scary knockout, once again with left hook, against Thomas Powell (video here).

In the main event of GLORY 77 Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik square off in the trilogy fight. The rest of fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

GLORY 77 fight card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik, 5 rounds, heavyweight – for Verhoeven’s GLORY Heavyweight title

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (IC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight – for undisputed GLORY light heavyweight title