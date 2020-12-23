Search
Kickboxing

GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira | GLORY

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal 3 on Saturday, January 30 in Rotterdam, Holland. Kickboxing fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

Artem Vakhitov is a reigning GLORY heavyweight champion. He was last in action back in June 2019, when he defeated Donegi Abena by split decision and retained his belt for the fifth time.

After that Vakhitov was sidelined due to hand injury. While he was unable to compete and defend his title, Alex Pereira fought for and won the division’s interim belt by knockout in the third round against Abena in September the same year.

With the win, Pereira, who is also a current middleweight titleholder, became the first champion in GLORY Kickboxing to hold two belts simultaneously. In his most recent insice the squared circle he KO’d Ertugrul Bayrak in the first round and made the fifth successful defense of his 85 kg (187 lbs) title.

This past November Pereira returned to MMA cage for the first time in over four years. He secured a scary knockout, once again with left hook, against Thomas Powell (video here).

In the main event of GLORY 77 Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik square off in the trilogy fight. The rest of fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

GLORY 77 fight card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik, 5 rounds, heavyweight – for Verhoeven’s GLORY Heavyweight title

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (IC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight – for undisputed GLORY light heavyweight title

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Benjamin Adegbuyi to face Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 winner

Kickboxing
Benjamin Adegbuyi is fresh off the win against K-1 legend Badr Hari. Romanian heavyweight stopped his opponent in the third round this past Saturday,...
Read more

Deja Vu: Badr Hari dominates in early rounds, gets stopped later – Benjamin Adegbuyi wins (video)

Kickboxing
Badr Hari was back in the ring on December 19 (Dec. 20 in Australia) in the main event of GLORY Kickboxing 76 held at...
Read more

GLORY 76 results – Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi

Kickboxing
Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi square off in the heavyweight title eliminator at studio location in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, December 19. The pair...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Kickboxing

GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining...
Read more
Kickboxing

Benjamin Adegbuyi to face Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 winner

Benjamin Adegbuyi is fresh off the win against K-1 legend Badr Hari. Romanian heavyweight stopped his opponent in the third round this past Saturday,...
Read more
UFC

UFC 2020 KO the Year – make your vote count

As the year concludes UFC dots the i's and crosses the t's. On Tuesday (AEDT) the promotion released a compilation video featuring the 2020...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining...
Read more
Boxing

Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov title fight headlines on Feb 13, Commey vs Martinez co-main event

Light heavyweight contender Joe "The Beast" Smith Jr., the consummate everyman, spent more than a decade as a union laborer on Long Island. He...
Read more
Boxing

Florian Marku vs Rylan Charlton joins Avanesyan vs Kelly card on Jan 30

Florian Marku and Rylan Charlton will meet in an explosive Welterweight battle on the undercard of David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly on Saturday January...
Read more
Lethwei

Best of Mite Yine in World Lethwei Championship (video)

Mite Yine is one of the most iconic lethwei fighters, who has the most bouts in the history of World Lethwei Championship to date....
Read more
Kickboxing

Benjamin Adegbuyi to face Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 winner

Benjamin Adegbuyi is fresh off the win against K-1 legend Badr Hari. Romanian heavyweight stopped his opponent in the third round this past Saturday,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097