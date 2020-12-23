Search
UFC kicks off 2021 with three-event schedule on Fight Island – McGregor vs Poirier 2 included

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC championship belt
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC Fight Island: Round 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kick off the next year with a trio of events scheduled for January 2021 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The happening will mark the promotion’s third visit to “Fight Island”.

The first event takes place on January 16. In the main event former featherweight champion Max Holloway squares off against Calvin Kattar. On January 20 Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev headline UFC Fight Night facing off in a welterweight battle.

The fans can watch both events on ESPN+.

The third event three days days will see the first PPV card for 2021. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier meet in the rematch headlining UFC 257.

MMA fans can watch UFC 257 live on pay-per-view.

The full UFC schedule for 2021 can be found here. The announced three-event program on Fight Island looks as the following:

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar
January 16, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev
January 20, 2021

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2
January 23, 2021

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

