Chavez Barrientes faces Paul Carroll – ‘he knocked out everyone he’s beaten’

Exciting unbeaten prospect Chávez Barrientes previewed his upcoming matchup against Paul Carroll before their super bantamweight showdown this Saturday, December 26 on FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The FS1 PBC Fight Night telecast begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and precedes the FOX PBC Fight Night broadcast that begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT which is headlined by unbeaten interim WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. challenging Mike Gavronski in a 12-round duel.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Here is what Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) had to say about his upcoming matchup and more:

On his recent training in Las Vegas, with his father and trainer Richard Barrientes

“There is no place like Las Vegas when it comes to training. I’m constantly sparring top level fighters, because all the best talent in the sport comes to Vegas to train. My dad puts me in with a lot of good world class guys. All my sparring is with some of the best fighters in boxing. Training camp has been fantastic to say the least.”

On his matchup with Paul Carroll

“We didn’t have much time to do research on Carroll because he was a last minute opponent. After looking at his record it shows that he has a lot of power because he’s knocked out everyone he’s beaten. I’m sure he’s going to want to slug it out so I’m preparing to go to war. I’ll be ready to fire back and counter anything he brings into this fight.”

On making his second televised appearance on FS1

“Because I’m only 18-years old, I feel like I’m in the best possible position as opposed to other fighters my age. I’m with the best boxing organization, PBC, and fighting on the great FOX Sports networks. I’m going to take more risks in this fight and show the world why I deserve to be fighting on national television. I’m going to be more aggressive in this fight and give the fans something to talk about.”