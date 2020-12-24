Search
Boxing

Chavez Barrientes faces Paul Carroll – ‘he knocked out everyone he’s beaten’

Newswire
Chavez Barrientes
Chavez Barrientes training | Team Barrientes

Chavez Barrientes training camp quotes

Exciting unbeaten prospect Chávez Barrientes previewed his upcoming matchup against Paul Carroll before their super bantamweight showdown this Saturday, December 26 on FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Advertisements

The FS1 PBC Fight Night telecast begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT and precedes the FOX PBC Fight Night broadcast that begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT which is headlined by unbeaten interim WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. challenging Mike Gavronski in a 12-round duel.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Here is what Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) had to say about his upcoming matchup and more:

On his recent training in Las Vegas, with his father and trainer Richard Barrientes

“There is no place like Las Vegas when it comes to training. I’m constantly sparring top level fighters, because all the best talent in the sport comes to Vegas to train. My dad puts me in with a lot of good world class guys. All my sparring is with some of the best fighters in boxing. Training camp has been fantastic to say the least.”

On his matchup with Paul Carroll

“We didn’t have much time to do research on Carroll because he was a last minute opponent. After looking at his record it shows that he has a lot of power because he’s knocked out everyone he’s beaten. I’m sure he’s going to want to slug it out so I’m preparing to go to war. I’ll be ready to fire back and counter anything he brings into this fight.”

On making his second televised appearance on FS1

“Because I’m only 18-years old, I feel like I’m in the best possible position as opposed to other fighters my age. I’m with the best boxing organization, PBC, and fighting on the great FOX Sports networks. I’m going to take more risks in this fight and show the world why I deserve to be fighting on national television. I’m going to be more aggressive in this fight and give the fans something to talk about.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Marcos Hernandez vs Alantez Fox tops FS1 on Dec 26, preceding Morrell vs Gavronski live on FOX

Boxing
Super middleweight contenders Marcos "Madman" Hernandez and Alantez Fox will meet in a 10-round showdown headlining FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes...
Read more

Reymart Gaballo defeats Emmanuel Rodriguez by split decision to take interim WBC bantamweight title

Boxing
Former WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo and former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez faced off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on...
Read more

Rodriguez vs Gaballo results – full fight card

Boxing
Emmanuel Rodriguez and Reymart Gaballo square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia). The...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 257 poster released – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch on Fight Island

Former two-division champion, featherweight and lightweight, Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight titleholder and undisputed 155-pound title challenger Dustin Poirier square off on January...
Read more
UFC

UFC kicks off 2021 with three-event schedule on Fight Island – McGregor vs Poirier 2 included

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kick off the next year with a trio of events scheduled for January 2021 at Flash Forum...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

How to watch last fight of Tenshin Nasukawa for 2020 – Rizin 26 live on PPV Dec 31

Undefeated Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa makes his final appearance inside the squared circle for 2020 on Thursday, December 31. Battling it out at...
Read more
Boxing

Marcos Hernandez vs Alantez Fox tops FS1 on Dec 26, preceding Morrell vs Gavronski live on FOX

Super middleweight contenders Marcos "Madman" Hernandez and Alantez Fox will meet in a 10-round showdown headlining FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes...
Read more
Boxing

Chavez Barrientes faces Paul Carroll – ‘he knocked out everyone he’s beaten’

Exciting unbeaten prospect Chávez Barrientes previewed his upcoming matchup against Paul Carroll before their super bantamweight showdown this Saturday, December 26 on FS1 PBC...
Read more
Boxing

Hiroto Kyoguchi joins Matchroom Boxing – two-weight champion targets unification fights

Undefeated WBA Super and Ring Magazine Light-Flyweight World Champion Hiroto Kyoguchi has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The Japanese star...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis signs with Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the signing of two-time MMA world champion Anthony Pettis to a multi-year deal. The 33-year-old American –...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097