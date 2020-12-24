How to watch last fight of Tenshin Nasukawa for 2020 – Rizin 26 live on PPV Dec 31

Search
Undefeated Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa makes his final appearance inside the squared circle for 2020 on Thursday, December 31. Battling it out at Saitama Super Arena he faces Kumandoi Petcharoenvit of Thailand in a three-round matchup.

Tenshin Nasukawa (39-0), who raised to famed thanks to his boxing demo with Floyd Mayweather in December 2018, last fought in November, taking the win via second-round TKO against Yuki Taguchi. In September he scored a unanimous decision against Koji Tanaka aka Kouzi, following the first-round stoppage of Yuki Kasahara.

Kumandoi Petcharoenvit (61-16-5) was last in action in November when he lost against Saoek Sitchefboontham via fourth-round TKO of their rematch. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Petchsuntri Jitmuangnon and dropped a UD against Sitchefboontham, which snapped his nine-win streak.

Fans can watch Rizin 26 featuring Tenshin Nasukawa vs Kumandoi Petcharoenvit on Live Now.

Rizin 26 fight card is headlined by the rematch between the current bantamweight MMA champion Kai Asakura and former titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi. The pair first met in August 2019 when Asakura claimed the win by knockout in the first round of their non-title matchup.

Also on the card a women’s MMA battle between Ayaka Hamasaki and Miyuu Yamamoto, squaring off in the championship bout with Rizin women’s super atomweight title on the line.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

