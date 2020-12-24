UFC 257 poster released – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch on Fight Island

Former two-division champion, featherweight and lightweight, Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight titleholder and undisputed 155-pound title challenger Dustin Poirier square off on January 23. The pair meets in the rematch, headlining UFC 257 fight card taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“The Notorious” won their first fight in September 2014, taking the win via first-round TKO. MMA fans can watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 live on pay-per-view.

The official UFC 257 poster was released today. See it below.

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 poster

In addition the promotion tweeted the video of the first fight between McGregor and Poirier. You can watch it below.

The current UFC 257 fight card can be found here. The finalized lineup and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly.