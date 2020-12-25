Full Fight Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Christiano Delgado at K-1 WGP 2008 Amsterdam

Rico Verhoeven is set to defend his heavyweight title against Benjamin Adegbuyi in the headliner of Glory 77 live on pay-per-view on January 30. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to April 2008, when “The King of Kickboxing” faced Christiano Delgad in the opening round at K-1 World Grand Prix 2008 in Amsterdam, Holland. You can watch it up top.