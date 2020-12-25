ONE Championship: Collision Course 2 video stream – Jamal Yusupov vs Samy Sana (11.30 pm AEDT)

The final ONE Championship event for 2020 is scheduled for broadcast on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25. Billed as “Collision Course 2”, the fight card held in Singapore, features a series of Muay Thai and MMA bouts.
In the main event Jamal Yusupov and Samy Sana meet in a Muay Thai battle at featherweight. Both are known for their wins against Yodsanklai Fairtex.
The contest follows a 62.2 kg-catchweight MMA bout between Kairat Akhmetov and Dae Hwan Kim. The full fight card can be found below.
The start time is set for 8:30 pm Singapore time, which makes it 11:30 AEDT. The fight fans can watch it up top.
ONE: Collision Course 2 fight card
Featherweight Muay Thai
Jamal Yusupov vs. Samy Sana
62.2 kg-catchweight MMA
Kairat Akhmetov vs. Dae Hwan Kim
Flyweight Muay Thai
Momotaro vs. Walter Goncalves
Lightweight MMA
Amir Khan vs. Dae Sung Park
Welterweight MMA
Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Edson Marques
60 kg-catchweight MMA
Senzo Ikeda vs. Liang Hui