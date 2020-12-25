Search
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar poster landed

Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway
Max Holloway | Pic: UFC Facebook

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar square off in the headliner of the first event for 2021, that is scheduled for January 16 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Aba Dhabi. The UFC Fight Night card marks the promotion’s return to “Fight Island”, making it the third installment over all. MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN Plus.

Advertisements

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway (21-6) was last in action in July back on Fight Island, where he suffered the defeat by split decision against the current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski in the rematch. In December 2019 he dropped a unanimous decision and lost the belt.

Calvin Kattar (22-4) won two bouts in a row. In his previous fight also in July he earned a unanimous decision against Dan Ige, headlining the first UFC Fight Island event in history. Before that he knocked out Jeremy Stephens in Round 2 with a massive elbow (watch here).

The official event poster for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar has been released today. See it below.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar poster

The fight card is yet to be finalized. The announced to date list of matchups can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis signs with Professional Fighters League

MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the signing of two-time MMA world champion Anthony Pettis to a multi-year deal. The 33-year-old American –...
Read more

UFC 257 poster released – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch on Fight Island

UFC
Former two-division champion, featherweight and lightweight, Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight titleholder and undisputed 155-pound title challenger Dustin Poirier square off on January...
Read more

UFC kicks off 2021 with three-event schedule on Fight Island – McGregor vs Poirier 2 included

UFC
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kick off the next year with a trio of events scheduled for January 2021 at Flash Forum...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 257 poster released – Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch on Fight Island

Former two-division champion, featherweight and lightweight, Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight titleholder and undisputed 155-pound title challenger Dustin Poirier square off on January...
Read more
UFC

UFC kicks off 2021 with three-event schedule on Fight Island – McGregor vs Poirier 2 included

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to kick off the next year with a trio of events scheduled for January 2021 at Flash Forum...
Read more
Kickboxing

GLORY 77 fight card: Alex Pereira faces Artem Vakhitov for undisputed light heavyweight title

A highly anticipated matchup between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira has been booked. The pair meets in an undisputed light heavyweight title fight, co-headlining...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

ONE Championship: Collision Course 2 video stream – Jamal Yusupov vs Samy Sana (11.30 pm AEDT)

The final ONE Championship event for 2020 is scheduled for broadcast on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25. Billed as "Collision Course 2", the fight...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar poster landed

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar square off in the headliner of the first event for 2021, that is scheduled for January 16 at Flash...
Read more
Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Christiano Delgado at K-1 WGP 2008 Amsterdam

Rico Verhoeven is set to defend his heavyweight title against Benjamin Adegbuyi in the headliner of Glory 77 live on pay-per-view on January 30....
Read more
Kickboxing

How to watch last fight of Tenshin Nasukawa for 2020 – Rizin 26 live on PPV Dec 31

Undefeated Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa makes his final appearance inside the squared circle for 2020 on Thursday, December 31. Battling it out at...
Read more
Boxing

Marcos Hernandez vs Alantez Fox tops FS1 on Dec 26, preceding Morrell vs Gavronski live on FOX

Super middleweight contenders Marcos "Madman" Hernandez and Alantez Fox will meet in a 10-round showdown headlining FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097