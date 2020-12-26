Search
All new UFC champions crowned in 2020 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Among everything, 2020 goes in history as the year when sports and almost all other events have been put on hold for quite some time due to pandemic caused by coronavirus. The Ultimate Fighting Championship was the first major league to regroup and kick through the crisis, starting to host and promote the championship events. Take a look at all new UFC champions crowned this year.

Petr Yan of Russia earned a vacant UFC bantamweight belt in July, when he stopped former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in Round 5. The contest kicked off the championship tripleheader at UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka Fight Island.

Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo claimed a vacant UFC flyweight strap by submission in the first round against Joseph Benavidez in the rematch, that headlined UFC Fight Island 2 also in July. Furthermore, he has already twice retained his belt against via first-round submission of Alex Perez and most recently after a majority draw with Brandon Moreno.

Poland’s Jan Blachowicz has become a new UFC light heavyweight champion, taking a vacant belt via second-round TKO of Dominick Reyes. The pair squared off in the co-main event of UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa held also on Fight Island in September.

Jan, Figueiredo and Blachowicz join the roster of UFC champions, making a total of eleven titleholders heading into 2021.

Check out the video up top, featuring three bouts crowning the new UFC champions this year, while the list can be found below.

UFC schedule for 2021 can be found here.

Three new UFC champions of 2020

  • Petr Yan def. Jose Aldo by TKO (punches, R5 at 3:24) at UFC 251 – July 12, 2020
  • Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez by submission (RNC, R1 at 4:48) at UFC Fight Island 2 – July 19, 2020
  • Jan Blachowicz def. Dominick Reyes by KO (punches, R2 at 4:36) at UFC 253 – September 27, 2020
