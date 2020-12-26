Search
Full Fight Video: David Morrell earns WBA title by unanimous decision against Lennox Allen

David Morrell Jr defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Mike Gavronski in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 26. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video featuring the champion in his bout this past August, when he earned a vacant belt by unanimous decision against Lennox Allen. You can watch it up top.

