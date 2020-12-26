David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski weigh-in results – full fight card

David Morrell and Mike Gavronski square off on the top of the final PBC boxing fight card for 2020, taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 26. The contest features the defending interim WBA super middleweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Morrell Jr weighed-in at 170. Gavronski showed 167.4.

Morrell vs Gavronski card live on FOX kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the lineup on FS1 headlined by Marcos Hernandez faceoff Alantez Fox, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The athletes weighed in at 166.6 and 167.2, respectively.

The full fight cards and weigh-in results can be found below.

PBC on FOX card

David Morrell Jr (170) vs. Mike Gavronski (167.4), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s interim WBA Super Middleweight title

James Kirkland (162) vs. Juan Macias Montiel (161.4), 10 rounds, middleweight

Jesus Ramos (144.4) vs. Naim Nelson (143.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes (123.4) vs. Travon Lawson (122), 4/6 rounds, super bantamweight (swing bout)

PBC on FS1 card

Marcos Hernandez (166.6) vs. Alantez Fox (167.2), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Chavez Barrientes (123.8) vs. Paul Carroll (122.4), 4/6 rounds, super bantamweight

Radzhab Butaev (149.6) vs. Terry Chatwood (148.6), 8 rounds, welterweight

Omar Juarez (140) vs. Raul Chirino (137.8), 6 rounds, super lightweight (non-televised)

Brandon Glanton (199.6) vs. Larry Pryor (186), 6 rounds, cruiserweight (non-televised)