David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski weigh-in results – full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
David Morrell Jr weigh-in
David Morrell Jr weighs-in | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell and Mike Gavronski square off on the top of the final PBC boxing fight card for 2020, taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 26. The contest features the defending interim WBA super middleweight champion up against challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Morrell Jr weighed-in at 170. Gavronski showed 167.4.

Morrell vs Gavronski card live on FOX kicks off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the lineup on FS1 headlined by Marcos Hernandez faceoff Alantez Fox, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The athletes weighed in at 166.6 and 167.2, respectively.

The full fight cards and weigh-in results can be found below.

PBC on FOX card

David Morrell Jr (170) vs. Mike Gavronski (167.4), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s interim WBA Super Middleweight title

James Kirkland (162) vs. Juan Macias Montiel (161.4), 10 rounds, middleweight

Jesus Ramos (144.4) vs. Naim Nelson (143.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes (123.4) vs. Travon Lawson (122), 4/6 rounds, super bantamweight (swing bout)

PBC on FS1 card

Marcos Hernandez (166.6) vs. Alantez Fox (167.2), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Chavez Barrientes (123.8) vs. Paul Carroll (122.4), 4/6 rounds, super bantamweight

Radzhab Butaev (149.6) vs. Terry Chatwood (148.6), 8 rounds, welterweight

Omar Juarez (140) vs. Raul Chirino (137.8), 6 rounds, super lightweight (non-televised)

Brandon Glanton (199.6) vs. Larry Pryor (186), 6 rounds, cruiserweight (non-televised)

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

January 02, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar

January 16, 2021

MMA

Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor

January 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

January 23, 2021

MMA

Boxing

Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith to claim super middleweight title

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith squared off at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday, December 20 in Australia)....

