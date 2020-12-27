David Morrell Jr stops Mike Gavronski – full fight video highlights

David Morrell Jr and Mike Gavronski squared off on Saturday, December 26, headlining the final PBC boxing fight card for 2020 held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The contest featured the defending interim WBA super middleweight champion up against the challenger, battling it out live on FOX. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the distance.

In the first round Cuban southpaw sent his opponent to the canvas with left-right-left combo. The latter beat the count the fight resumed. See it below.

David Morrell Jr. lands that Cuban 3-piece to send Gavronski to the canvas in RD1. #MorrellGavronski #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/zVcLyuuR63 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 27, 2020

While the second round went the distance, the third turned to be the final. Morrell continued domination unloading a barrage of strikes. At the end of the round referee Jack Reiss has definitely seen enough to step in, waving the fight off, as well as saving Gavronski from further punishment. See it below.

David Morrell Jr. continues to pummel Gavronski, edging closing to ending this fight. #MorrellGavronski #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/xhkQjHOgkd — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 27, 2020

David Morrell Jr punishes Mike Gavronski for 3 non-stop rounds and Jack Reiss has seen enough. It's OVER. #MorrellGavronksi #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/rbajWnR521 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 27, 2020

With the win David Morrell makes the first successful defense of his belt. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 4-0, 3 KOs.

Mike Gavronski drops to 26-4-1, 16 KO, which snaps his two-win streak.

The full results from Morrell vs Gavronski fight card can be found here.