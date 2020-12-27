Morrell vs Gavronski results, main event, undercard

David Morrell faces Mike Gavronski in defense of his interim WBA super middleweight title on Saturday, December 26. The 12-round matchup headlines PBC boxing fight card taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Morrell vs Gavronski card airs live on FOX, starting at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The undercard headlined by Hernandez vs Fox is available on FS1, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Morrell vs Gavronski results below.

PBC on FOX card

David Morrell Jr def. Mike Gavronski by TKO (R3 at 2:45) – retains interim WBA Super Middleweight title

Travon Lawson def. Angel Barrientes by TKO (R4 at 0:55) (swing bout)

Juan Macias Montiel def. James Kirkland by TKO (R1 at 1:56)

Jesus Ramos def. Naim Nelson by RTD (R4 at 3:00)

PBC on FS1 card

Alantez Fox def. Marcos Hernandez by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92)

Chavez Barrientes def. Paul Carroll by RTD (R3 at 3:00)

Radzhab Butaev def. Terry Chatwood by KO (R3 at 1:01)