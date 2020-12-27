Search
Boxing

Morrell vs Gavronski results, main event, undercard

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski weigh-in faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell defends interim WBA super middleweight title against Mike Gavronski

David Morrell faces Mike Gavronski in defense of his interim WBA super middleweight title on Saturday, December 26. The 12-round matchup headlines PBC boxing fight card taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Morrell vs Gavronski card airs live on FOX, starting at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The undercard headlined by Hernandez vs Fox is available on FS1, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Morrell vs Gavronski results below.

To refresh click here.

PBC on FOX card

David Morrell Jr def. Mike Gavronski by TKO (R3 at 2:45) – retains interim WBA Super Middleweight title

Travon Lawson def. Angel Barrientes by TKO (R4 at 0:55) (swing bout)

Juan Macias Montiel def. James Kirkland by TKO (R1 at 1:56)

Jesus Ramos def. Naim Nelson by RTD (R4 at 3:00)

PBC on FS1 card

Alantez Fox def. Marcos Hernandez by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92)

Chavez Barrientes def. Paul Carroll by RTD (R3 at 3:00)

Radzhab Butaev def. Terry Chatwood by KO (R3 at 1:01)

