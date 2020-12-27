Search
Video: Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell official trailer

Garcia vs Campbell for interim WBC lightweight title

Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) square off on Saturday, January 2, battling it out for an interim WBC lightweight title. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on DAZN. A week away from the event, the streaming platform released the official trailer for the matchup, and you can watch it up top.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

