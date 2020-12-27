Saul Alvarez to face Avni Yildirim – Canelo next fight date planned for February 27

Unified super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is expected to face Avni Yildirim on February 27 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The latter is the WBC 168-pound mandatory challenger. The fight is expected to be streamed live on DAZN.

Canelo’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso revealed the news in an interview with BoxingScene.com, saying “Yildirim is the next opponent for Canelo due to the WBC mandatory protocol”.

“Yildirim is a very good fighter and is willing to fight the best. If Yildirim is able to do it, we are willing to do it too. Why not?”

Multi-weight champion Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) was back in the ring on December 19 after more than a year of layoff. The 30-year-old Mexican super star faced and defeated former champion Callum Smith after twelve rounds. Scoring a unanimous decision he claimed the WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, as well as earned a vacant WBC belt (look photos).

Post fight he asked Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn “who was next” (watch this).

In November 2019 Canelo went up a weight class and claimed WBO light heavyweight strap against former champion Sergey Kovalev by knockout in Round 11. In May the same year he took a unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs to retain his unified middleweight belts.

Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) was last in action back in February 2019. He lost the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super middleweight title fight against Anthony Dirrell via tenth-round technical decision, after Dirrell was cut from an accidental head clash. Prior to that the 39-year-old Turkish boxer scored five wins in a row, which includes a majority decision against Lolenga Mock and the first-round RTD against Jose Antonio Rodriguez.

More information on Canelo vs Yildirim matchup is expected to follow in the coming weeks.