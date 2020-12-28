Search
Best Shots: David Morrell dominates Mike Gavronski in three rounds

Interim WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. Dominates and Stops Mike Gavronski in Three Rounds in FOX PBC Fight Night Main Event & on FOX Deportes Saturday Night from Los Angeles

Interim WBA Super Middleweight Champion David O. Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) earned a dominant knockout victory over Mike Gavronski (26-4-1, 16 KOs) in three rounds Saturday night in the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles (video highlights here).

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

A former Cuban amateur star, the southpaw Morrell, now hailing from Minneapolis, came out throwing fast, accurate and powerful combinations from round one and almost immediately had Gavronski, from Bellevue, Washington, staggering groggily around the ring. Morrell finally dropped the dazed Gavronski for a nine count with a fearsome combination of shots at the end of the first round.

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

The relentless attack continued in rounds two and three, as Morrell delivered an array of power shots. After a final clean uppercut sent Gavronski’s head snapping back, Referee Jack Reiss had seen enough and waved it over at 2:45 of round three.

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski
David Morrell Jr vs Mike Gavronski | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

David Morrell Jr
David Morrell Jr victorious | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Through the almost eight minutes of action, Morrell threw 208 punches and landed 102 of them according to CompuBox.

The full results from Morrell vs Gavronski fight card can be found here.

