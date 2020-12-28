Garcia vs Campbell date, fight time and full card – the first night of big bang boxing in 2021

Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell faceoff in a highly anticipated matchup with a vacant interim WBC lightweight title on the line. The pair meets on a new date – Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas with a limited number of fans in attendance. Boxing fans around the world can watch the fight live on DAZN.

Advertisements

The contest was initially set for December 5, 2020 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The bout was postponed to a new date after Campbell tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) was last in action in February when he stopped Francisco Fonseca in the first round. Securing his 17th win by knockout he retained his WBC silver’ lightweight belt.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) last fought in August 2019 when he dropped a unanimous decision against then WBA, WBO and The Ring lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

The winner of Garcia vs Campbell bout is expected to face the reigning WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) at the future event.

Among the Garcia vs Campbell undercard bouts, Rene Alvarado defends his WBA ‘regular’ junior lightweight title against Roger Gutierrez. As well, Felix Alvarado defends his IBF junior flyweight belt against DeeJay Kriel. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live stream on DAZN, including Australia, United States and United Kingdom and the rest of the World. The event date and start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, January 2 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, which makes it 8 pm GMT in the UK (London time). In Australia Garcia vs Campbell date and time convert to Sunday, January 3 at 7 am AEDT.

The main fight start time, when Garcia and Campbell step inside the squared circle, is expected around 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT.

Garcia vs Campbell card

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell – vacant Interim WBC lightweight title

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez – Alvarado’s WBA (regular) junior lightweight title

Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel – Alvarado’s IBF junior flyweight title

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry, women’s super middleweight

Raul Curiel vs. Ferdinand Kerobyan, welterweight

Blair Cobbs vs. Issouf Kinda, welterweight

Sean Garcia vs Asa Stevens, bantamweight