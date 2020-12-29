Beterbiev vs Deines once again postponed – Jan 30 fight date off due to positive test for COVID-19

The scheduled for January 30 light heavyweight title bout between unified WBC and IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Adam Deines has once again been postponed. The pair was set to meet in a twelve-rounder at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. The fight will not go ahead end of next month due to a positive test result for coronavirus.

“WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev has been forced to postpone his title defense against Adam Deines – scheduled for Jan. 30 at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia – after being diagnosed with COVID-19,” reads the announcement sent out by Top Rank Boxing on Tuesday (AEDT).

Beterbiev was first expected to face Meng Fanlong late March. The fight got cancelled due to pandemic.

The fight against Deines was originally scheduled for October. It fell off when the champion was forced to withdraw due to rib injury, and was rescheduled for Jan 30, which is now also no go.

In his previous outing in October 2019 Artur Beterbiev made the third successful defense of his IBF light heavyweight title, and claimed WBC belt against former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk via tenth-round TKO. With the win he unified the titles and remained undefeated, updating his record to 15-0, 15 KOs.

A new date for Beterbiev vs Deines matchup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.